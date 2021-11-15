Leo Daily Horoscope for November 15: Slight chances of debts increasing

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

Today, you will be very confident of your abilities to tackle tough situations easily. It will work in your favour and you will enjoy your new-found independence. You will work alone and bring positive outcomes, which will help you reach your goals more quickly than you thought it will. People close to you will be very supportive of your life-changing decisions and you will earn praises wherever you go. You will get ample chances to prove your leadership skills today. You will forge some new relationships along the way, which will grow stronger eventually. You will crave for some adventure - right now is the perfect time to hit the outdoors!

Leo Finance Today

Today is not a very favourable day as far as finances are concerned. Your business is not likely to bring in the kind of gains you expected. Debts might increase. Some money from speculations will help in emergency situations.

Leo Family Today

On the domestic front, your interpersonal relationships will blossom and there will be an atmosphere of peace and tranquillity at home. You are likely to pursue your hobbies. Children will help you relax in the happy environment.

Leo Career Today

Today, your professional front might not be very inspiring. Relationship with colleagues is likely to be troubled over work issues. You will have to try hard to stick to targets. Maintain equilibrium to gain your bosses’ trust.

Leo Health Today

On the health front, the day is very encouraging. You are likely to focus your attention towards diet modifications to keep yourself fit. Regular jogging and relaxation techniques will give you a feeling of overall wellbeing.

Leo Love Life Today

Your love life is likely to be a bit tenuous in the coming days. It is very important to give time to your romantic partner to restore normalcy in the relationship and shower your love and affection to keep it going.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

