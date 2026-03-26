Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Leo Horoscope Today for March 26, 2026: Traders may foresee good returns soon

    Leo Horoscope Today: Some females will be late at the office, and this will invite the ire of seniors.

    Published on: Mar 26, 2026 4:03 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Risks are your trusted companions

    Leo Horoscope Today: Read out the astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    Leo Horoscope Today: Read out the astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

    A fabulous love relationship will keep the day enticing. Your professional schedule is busy. Maintain a balanced financial life. Health issues may also come up.

    The love affair will go smoothly. Ensure you meet the professional expectations. There will be issues related to both finance and health.

    Leo Love Horoscope Today

    You need spare time for the relationship. There will be instances where the lover will demand that you be more expressive. Avoid delving into the unpleasant past of the lover to stay happy. Single female natives will receive a proposal from an unexpected person, which will surprise you. Think deeply about it before making a decision. Some females may face opposition from their families over the relationship. Be diplomatic while handling the pressure from the family.

    Leo Career Horoscope Today

    Be careful about the attitude at the workplace. Some females will be late at the office, and this will invite the ire of seniors. Your performance may also impact productivity, and the second part of the day is good to come up with new ideas related to a project. Those who are on a notice period will see positive twists in their professional life. It is wise to keep office politics out of professional life. Entrepreneurs will be happy to make new partnership deals in the first part of the day.

    Leo Money Horoscope Today

    Minor monetary issues will exist today. You may have trouble repaying a loan. You will also require money for hospital expenditures. There can be a legal dispute over a property, and you would need to spend an amount on it. However, the verdict will sooner be in your favor. Businessmen will see funds through promoters and traders will have good returns.

    Leo Health Horoscope Today

    You need to be careful about chest-related ailments. Be careful while riding a bike in the second part of the day. Females must be careful while chopping vegetables at home, as minor cuts may happen. Reduce the intake of fat and replace it with proteins and vitamins. Stay away from oily and greasy stuff and make exercise a part of the routine.

    Leo Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
    • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
    • Symbol: Lion
    • Element: Fire
    • Body Part: Heart & Spine
    • Sign Ruler: Sun
    • Lucky Day: Sunday
    • Lucky Color: Golden
    • Lucky Number: 19
    • Lucky Stone: Ruby

    Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
    • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
    • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
    • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Leo Horoscope Today For March 26, 2026: Traders May Foresee Good Returns Soon

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes