 Leo Daily Horoscope Today, June 17, 2024 predicts health complications
Monday, Jun 17, 2024
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, June 17, 2024 predicts health complications

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 17, 2024 12:52 AM IST

Read Leo daily horoscope for June 17, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Personal egos should be out of the love life.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You believe in self

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, June 17, 2024. Stay away from clashes in the love affair and handle wealth diligently.
Personal egos should be out of the love life. Your performance at work will have a serious and positive impact. Financially you are also prosperous today.

Keep your performance at best in the office. Stay away from clashes in the love affair and handle wealth diligently. Focus on your health as well.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Be ready to embrace a new love. You may meet someone special while traveling, at the office, or while attending a function. Females will be the center of attraction at events and will receive a proposal. You may introduce the lover to the parents and take a call on marriage. Some lovers will complement each other with expressive and surprise gifts. Married females may conceive today and will also see brighter moments in married life.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Skip office politics and ensure your focus is on productivity. New chances will come up to excel at work. Some clients will shoot appreciating emails that will add value to the profile. You may travel today for job reasons. Your opinion will matter a lot at team meetings and do not hesitate to give suggestions. Businessmen will pick the day to launch a new venture and some traders will also sign new partnership deeds.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

No major financial issue arises today. You are fortunate to win a legal battle over ancestral property. Avoid spending a major amount on luxury shopping while you may buy electronic appliances. Do not lend a major amount to someone as you may have trouble in getting it back... Looking at the wealth, you may be tempted to invest heavily in speculative business but learn about the market before you make a final call.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Leos with cardiac issues should be careful as complications may arise. Be careful about chest-related infections while children will have viral fever, sore throat, cough, and digestion issues. Today is good to start attending the gym. Some females may develop pain in joints and it is good to consult a doctor. Pregnant females must stay away from adventure sports including rock climbing and underwater activities.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Leo Daily Horoscope Today, June 17, 2024 predicts health complications
Follow Us On