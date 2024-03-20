 Leo Daily Horoscope Today, March 20, 2024 predicts health complications | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, March 20, 2024 predicts health complications

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 20, 2024 12:04 AM IST

Read Leo daily horoscope for March 20, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Handle every relationship dispute with a mature attitude.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, your expertise lies in resolving conflicts

Handle every relationship dispute with a mature attitude. You will succeed in handling the career-related challenges. Both wealth &health are also positive.

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, March 20, 2024: Both wealth &health are also positive.

Do not lose the cool while having arguments in the relationship. Your professional life is productive and you will also be prosperous today. Health will also give no troubles.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Your relationship will have the backing of the parents and today is also good to make a call on marriage. Some love affairs may appear to be toxic and when you feel it to be suffocating; it is wise to come out of it. Be careful about the words you use while having heated discussions. The second part is also good for planning a vacation or a romantic dinner. You may also make a call on marriage.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

No major productivity issues will be there. Instead, new opportunities will come in search of you. Today is good to launch a new project. IT professionals, healthcare employees, and engineers will have opportunities abroad. Bankers, accountants, and financial managers should be careful while making the balance sheet today. If you are keen to change jobs, this is a good time and you may succeed in grabbing one with a good package. Students will clear competitive exams without much difficulty.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

You will see money flowing in and this is a good opportunity to accomplish many long-pending dreams including buying a vehicle or renovating the house. You may buy jewelry or electronic devices today. A celebration within the family will require you to make a generous contribution. Your child would need finance to pay the tuition fees at a foreign university. You may also try the fortune in stock, trade, and speculative business.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Leos with chest-related infections will develop complications in the first part of the day. Avoid alcohol and tobacco. Stick to a balanced diet rich in proteins, vitamins, and minerals. Though allergies and infections will be seen in some Leos, daily life will not be impacted. Follow all driving rules while you drive a car.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Leo Daily Horoscope Today, March 20, 2024 predicts health complications
