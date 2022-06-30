Leo Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for June 30,'22 states, make donation

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23) This is the right time to redirect your investment and consider making a donation for a legitimate purpose. Today is an ideal day for bonding, whether with children, siblings, family or friends. You understand and acknowledge that family members are individuals with different needs and, sometimes, different values and beliefs. Your dynamic attitude offers many good opportunities in terms of today's professionalism. The more inspired and inventive your approach, the better you will be able to execute your tasks. Today is an auspicious day to start new projects or deals. Take the time to find exactly what you are looking for in love life, then look for it. It will help you get clarity with personal objectives.

Leo Finance Today The day is blessed with investment in the stock market and is fascinated by today's concept of ethical investment. You recently wanted to try your hand on the stock market, and now you want your money to support exactly the right cause.

Leo Family Today Acceptance in family matters can help resolve multiple domestic issues. Changing plans can disturb harmony. The use of physical punishment, such as smacking or hitting, as the main form of discipline is not needed to teach kids.

Leo Career Today Some of you may even be officially recognized for your efforts. Use all your positive personality traits for your career. You have a lot to offer, and showing your bosses and peers what you have to offer takes your career to new heights.

Leo Health Today Stable health will be possible for the day. Courage will keep you in good form. Don't get involved in controversial issues. Failure to do so can cause psychological tension. You may be prone to tooth ache and eye related irritations. This may cause a spot of bother for you.

Leo Love Life Today You can end up in an affair that can be extra marital too. Avoid temptation. They are not good for you. Think twice before doing anything that could lead to trouble or a broken heart. Instead of giving in to your temptations, try to focus on the better things around you.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

