Leo Horoscope Today, October 4, 2022: Work hard to achieve goals

LEO(Jul 23-Aug 23) A desire to do things to perfection is likely to make Leo natives successful. If you sincerely work hard, you will surely get the results in your favour. Your efforts to improve your financial situation will be successful. Your courage and risk-taking ability may help you move ahead in your professional life. Those in love are advised to relax and enjoy their time together with a favourite movie or long drive. You should also not make any important decisions for now. Leo natives who have been suffering from skin or complexion issues can experience considerable relief with a natural routine. Circumstances could force one to stand up against family pressure with courage and fortitude. Your bad habit of losing your temper over trifles would only upset your family members. For some, an overseas journey may materialise and fulfil a long-standing dream of going abroad. Getting possession of your dream home can be the greatest pleasure for Leo natives today.

Leo Finance Today Leo individuals may be able to add another source of income successfully. Your existing trade or business venture is all set to turn very profitable. An additional financial burden can fall on your shoulders, but sound finances can see you through.

Leo Family Today On the domestic front, misunderstandings may keep everyone worked up. Avoid getting into arguments to restore peace and normalcy at home. Think twice before making any sharp comments about any family member. However, children may act as a panacea and brighten your dull day.

Leo Career Today Leo individuals’ subordinates are likely to be more caring and supportive than ever before on the professional front. As a result, you may be able to finish your incomplete tasks well before the deadline and will also be applauded by your seniors.

Leo Health Today Leo natives succeed in controlling aggressive behaviour today with meditation and some chants. As a result, your immunity is likely to remain strong today, and there may be no health problems as such. Moreover, those suffering from minor skin inflammation can see a significant improvement with the herbal approach.

Leo Love Life Today A chance to a meet-long separated romantic partner is likely to enthral you. Your polite behaviour brings a shower of verbal praise from your significant other today. As a result, your love life is expected to improve, and you will have a mutual understanding with your partner.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON