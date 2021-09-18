Libra Daily Horoscope for Sep 18: Stay away from speculations

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You are a good listener and you prefer to hear rather than speak. You are charming, irresistible and quite flirty in nature. You watch your tongue while communicating your ideas and make sure you do not hurt other’s sentiments. You weigh your words carefully and speak your mind. You are fair in your judgement and logical in your thoughts. However, you are sometimes opinionated and manipulative, which tends to spoil your image as an impartial individual. Your indecisiveness and laziness can cause you harm.

Libra Finance Today

You need to stay away from acquisitions and speculations for some time, as the stars are not in your favour. You will stick to your budget and are likely to save enough funds for emergent needs. You will have to undertake a different approach for your business to flourish.

Libra Family Today

You are likely to be worried about your child’s progress or growth. You will need to remain calm in tough situations on the domestic front and stay away from clashes as far as possible to maintain peace.

Libra Career Today

On the professional front, there will be many opportunities where you will get a chance to showcase your efficiency. It will not only impress your seniors but your efforts will also be lauded and you will be suitable rewarded for it too!

Libra Health Today

You will achieve mental wellbeing by practicing calming exercises, but you will need some me-time to work on your overall health. Indulging in physical activities or sports will help you bring a change in your sedentary lifestyle.

Libra Love Life Today

You will be able to enjoy intimacy in your love life as you become more invested in the relationship. You will emotionally support your beloved and encourage them to express their feelings more clearly to bring you both closer to each other.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874