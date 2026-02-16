Edit Profile
    Libra Horoscope Today for February 16, 2026: An auspicious day to sell your property

    Libra Daily Horoscope Today: This is the right time for those who are planning to sell their family or ancestral property.

    Published on: Feb 16, 2026 4:06 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, be courageous to face the difficulties

    Keep patience in the love affair and engage in romantic activities. Your commitment at work will have positive results. Your health is also good today.

    Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

    Put in efforts to stay happy with your partner in a relationship. Professionally, the day will have a tight schedule, and you will require giving more effort. Have control over expenditure. No medical issue will also come up today.

    Libra Love Horoscope Today

    The relationship will witness minor hiccups, and it is your responsibility to take the initiative to resolve them. A third person or a relative will influence the decisions of your lover, which can cause serious issues in the first part of the day. It is good to devote more time to the lover. You may also run into an ex-flame to rekindle the old love affair, bringing back happiness to life. Married natives should avoid this, as family life will be in danger.

    Libra Career Horoscope Today

    You need to maintain a low profile at the office and stay away from gossip of all sorts. Avoid unpleasant conversations with coworkers and seniors. Your attitude is crucial at meetings. Utilize the communication skills to impress the client. Those who handle machines may struggle to complete specific tasks. The second part of the day is good for job interviews. Students looking for higher studies will have positive news. Businessmen will also be successful in making new partnerships.

    Libra Money Horoscope Today

    Wealth will come in today. Some natives will be happy to clear all dues. This is the right time for those who are planning to sell their family or ancestral property. You can also settle a financial dispute with a sibling, a relative, or a friend today. More prosperity will flow into the accounts of businessmen, especially those dealing with manufacturing, construction, and the pharmaceutical business.

    Libra Health Horoscope Today

    Health will be good. Some natives will have relief from viral fever and digestive issues. Females working in the kitchen may develop minor cuts while chopping vegetables. Avoid junk food and a sedentary lifestyle. Do not take sugar and oil in high quantities, and instead depend upon salads. Avoid junk food, oily stuff, and aerated drinks today. You may also pick the day to give up alcohol.

    Libra Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
    • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
    • Symbol: Scales
    • Element: Air
    • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
    • Sign Ruler: Venus
    • Lucky Day: Friday
    • Lucky Color: Brown
    • Lucky Number: 3
    • Lucky Stone: Diamond

    Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
    • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
    • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
    • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

    recommendedIcon
