Search
Thu, Sept 04, 2025
New Delhi oC

Libra Horoscope Today for September 4, 2025: Help from a colleague may appear; accept the offer with thanks

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Sept 04, 2025 04:06 am IST

Libra Daily Horoscope Today: If you need advice, ask someone you trust for a second view.

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Kind Actions Open New Paths for Libra

Today, you will notice small chances to help others and yourself, leading to clear steps and happier moments that make life feel brighter and calmer.

Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

You will feel steady and helpful today. Small choices bring progress at work and home. Speak kindly, plan one task at a time, and notice energy rise. Friends support you. Keep a calm routine to stay balanced and happy throughout the day and enjoy wins.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Today offers gentle kindness in love. If you are with someone, show care by listening and doing one small kind thing. If you are single, say hello to someone new or join a group to make friends. Honest smiles and clear words build trust. Avoid rushing feelings; let conversations flow. Small, thoughtful actions will bring warmth and may lead to closer moments by evening.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Focus on steady steps at work today. Start with one clear task and finish it well before moving on. Help from a colleague may appear; accept the offer with thanks. Use simple lists to keep things organized and avoid confusion. Speak up if a plan needs to change, but do so calmly. Small wins will add up and may bring praise.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Money looks steady today if you make small, smart choices. Check one bill or plan before paying to avoid mistakes. Save a little, even if it feels small; small amounts grow over time. Avoid quick buys based on feelings. If you need advice, ask someone you trust for a second view. Later, a small deal or discount may bring extra ease to your budget and mood. Track one cost today and celebrate saving it tomorrow.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Your health will feel calm if you keep simple habits today. Drink water, stretch for five minutes in the morning, and take a short walk. Rest when you feel tired and avoid heavy stress. Eat a small healthy snack instead of large meals to keep energy steady. Breathing slowly for a minute can clear your head. Small steady steps now will help you feel stronger and more cheerful by evening, and sleep well tonight always.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Horoscope Today for September 4, 2025: Help from a colleague may appear; accept the offer with thanks
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On