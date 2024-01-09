close_game
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 9, 2024 predicts, gentleness is an attribute

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 9, 2024 predicts, gentleness is an attribute

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jan 09, 2024 02:36 AM IST

Read Libra daily horoscope for Jan 09, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Minor ego-related issues exist in the love life today.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Gentleness is an attribute

Here are your daily horoscope predictions. Libras will see success in both office & personal life. Settle the financial issues with care. Health is also good.

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 9, 2024. Minor ego-related issues exist in the love life today.
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 9, 2024. Minor ego-related issues exist in the love life today.

Catch up with happy moments in your love life. Prove your mettle at the office by meeting every target assigned. Handle wealth smartly while you also need to take care of your health.



Libra Love Horoscope Today

Minor ego-related issues exist in the love life today. However, handle them and also ensure you spend some quality time together. Be careful while discussing the past as your lover may be upset. Do involve a third person in the love life. Married Libra females may get conceived today. Single Libras may meet a new person today and you can confidently propose to get positive feedback. Some relationships will be toxic and Libras should not think twice to come out of it.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Minor productivity-related issues may invite the ire of seniors. However, you’ll succeed in settling the troubles with commitment. For business people, this is a good time to venture into new projects and expand partnerships. Some entrepreneurs may get government contracts which would be beneficial for a longer time. Those who have an interview scheduled for today can be confident about the result. Students should not take chances while appearing for the examination.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Expect minor money-related troubles in the first part of the day. Not all previous investments will bring fortune today. However, things will improve as the day progresses. You will see some long-pending dues getting cleared. A legal conflict over wealth or property with a relative or sibling will also be resolved. In addition, you will also be lucky to find a new buyer for a property that you have been struggling to sell for a long time.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Settle the health issues with a mature attitude. Some seniors may have breath-related problems and you need to be careful to consult a doctor. Hypertension, anxiety, allergies, and infections can also disrupt the day. You need to be careful about your diet and also avoid rash driving, especially at night.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

