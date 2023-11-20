Libra Daily Horoscope Today, November 20, 2023 predicts a romantic dinner

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, No chaos but all happiness is your catchword Libra Daily Horoscope Today, November 20, 2023. New opportunities will be there to professionally grow whereas businessmen will sign new deals today.

The daily accurate horoscope predictions call for a mature attitude in the love life. New responsibilities at the workplace will give opportunities to grow.

Be ready to propose or to receive a proposal today. New opportunities will be there to professionally grow whereas businessmen will sign new deals today. Invest smartly for a better future. You will be also free from major ailments.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Be sincere in your approach towards the lover and this will bring happiness in your personal life. Today is good to introduce the partner to the family and get the approval for marriage. Plan a romantic dinner and also give surprise gifts which will strengthen the bonding. Avoid egos and provide enough space to the partner in a relationship. Some long-distance relationships will undergo severe stress and open communication can resolve the crisis today.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Reach the office early today as new tasks wait for you. Those who are into senior designations will have a tight schedule. Do not be apprehensive at team meetings and express your opinion freely. You may also give feedback which will brighten your chances of a hike in the role and salary today. Job seekers will find a new job and students will clear the examinations today.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Financially you are fortunate today. Prosperity will help you make smart investment decisions. Be ready to spare an amount for celebration within the family. The second part of the day is also good to clear all pending dues. Entrepreneurs will see opportunities abroad and raising funds will be easier today. Some Libras will also be fortunate to own a new house today. Today is also good to offer money to charity.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Prepare a systematic diet plan that includes more vegetables and fruits. Drink plenty of water to stay energetic. Children should be careful while playing outside or on a camping trip as minor injuries may happen. Do not have food from outside as digestion issues may happen today. Throat infection or viral fever can give a bad day while it is also important to stay in the company of people with a positive attitude.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

