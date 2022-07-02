Libra Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 2,'22 states, unwanted stress

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23) The day can see you getting rewards for actions initiated earlier on the professional front. You are likely to spend more time on office work due to increased workload which will not go unnoticed by your seniors. Following instincts and working on seniors' guidance help in climbing the professional ladder. Don’t put your money under a mattress rather put it in a safer and better place to earn profits. As far as possible avoid an argument because it might bring tension on the family front .There could be unwanted stress owing to some family dispute. The lines must be drawn clearly in all your relationships. You must appreciate the process of learning to appreciate new perspectives. Libra students are likely to see a lot of positive changes today. Those aspiring to go abroad may be successful in achieving their goal. Too much buying and selling of property is a danger to your bank balance. So, desist. Some Libra natives can complete the long-pending construction work to satisfaction of all family members.

Libra Finance Today Today financial status of Libra natives is likely to remain strong. While expenses may increase, so will the income. You will even have enough reserves to buy something expensive. You would need to stay competitive in your business, or else you may lag behind.

Libra Family Today Do not let your friends and family take advantage of your generous nature of yours. At home, try to be more communicative and assertive but at the same time don’t impose your fears and insecurities on others.

Libra Career Today A good showing on the professional front may give Libra natives confidence and self-esteem may also increase. This will help you initiate new projects that you have not been able to do for a long time.

Libra Health Today Don’t overlook minor issues and, if necessary, seek medical help as soon as possible. Consume foods that are healthy for your immunity and keep your digestive health in check. Cosmetic enhancements may bring favourable results.

Libra Love Life Today For Libra natives, today is the ideal day for romantic hours with your partner. You can catch up over a cosy dinner or long drive and infuse much-needed togetherness into your ties. A married couple may welcome good news from the stork.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: White

