Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Horoscope Today, February 22, 2023: Enjoy a gala time

Libra Horoscope Today, February 22, 2023: Enjoy a gala time

horoscope
Published on Feb 22, 2023 12:06 AM IST

Horoscope Today for February 22 to read the daily astrological prediction for Libra. Professionally, it’s not a very lucrative day.

Libra Daily Horoscope Today for February 22, 2023: It’s a good day to leverage your assets, Libra natives.
Libra Daily Horoscope Today for February 22, 2023: It’s a good day to leverage your assets, Libra natives.
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

It’s a good day to leverage your assets, Libra natives. Daily astrological prediction says, you should start thinking about wealth management as you try to secure an emergency fund for the future. You are blessed with robust health today. Your mind feels carefree and a little relaxed while your body feels quite the usual. You may have to work a little on correcting your body posture. Financially, you’re doing quite well. A friend’s advise to invest in a specific real estate property can yield handsome returns. You may also receive all the delayed payments today. Professionally, it’s not a very lucrative day. You may have to struggle with some petty politics in your office. Those thinking of startup may have to look hard for investors. There might be some good news in family. Those thinking of starting a family should go ahead with the idea as the time is right for it. You can also plan a family vacation to a beach area and enjoy some quality time together. Love is also in the air Librans, you and your partner may enjoy a passionate romance today. You may expect grand gestures, candle light dinners, and greetings cards from your special one.

Libra Finance Today

You’re doing exceptionally well when it comes to money management. If you’re thinking about investing in property then today is the right time! Any investments made in this direction are likely to secure your future.

Libra Family Today

Family may provide you with solace and peace. Elder ones may spend a gala time with the children of the house. Small wins are likely to be celebrated in your family today.

Libra Career Today

You may have to deal with envious co-workers as they try to sabotage your reputation. You may have to think about switching your job if you don’t feel the growth. You may feel like your career is lagging behind. Take some time to think and make a wise decision for your future.

Libra Health Today

You are learning to embrace a new lifestyle Librans! You may have to start a little exercise routine to improve your postures and breathwork. The time is right to prioritize your health and make the most out of your strength and stamina.

Libra Love Life Today

You are likely to make good decisions for your partner today as you both start to understand each other. Those looking for a serious relationship can find solace in the special one that walks in their life. Those in long term friendships are expected to find love there.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

Topics
sun signs astrology zodiac horoscope today daily horoscope + 3 more
sun signs astrology zodiac horoscope today daily horoscope + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out