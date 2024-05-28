May 27- June 2, 2024: 5 Chinese zodiac signs likely to have good luck
According to Chinese astrology, this week's horoscope from May 27- June 7, 2024, has a potent feel of luck for these 5 Chinese zodiac signs.
Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)
This week, Ox, your luck is all about being patient and taking things slow. You might get chances to try new things, especially if you're a student. Even if things are tough, it's important to stick to your routines and focus on what helps you. Colours like blue and red might bring you some extra luck.
Rabbit (1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)
Rabbit, your luck this week might surprise some people who doubt you. Don't worry about them. Just keep going with your goals and dreams. You're capable of more than they think. Colours like yellow and green could bring you some extra luck.
Snake (1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)
Snake, don't let anyone bring you down this week. It's your time to shine! Take care of yourself while you go after your goals. Confidence and self-care are key. If you feel good, luck might come your way. Gold might be a lucky colour for you this week.
Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)
Rooster, this week could bring you some big wins! Enjoy the good things that come your way without worrying about what others think. Stay open to new opportunities, especially in friendships and love. The colour red could bring you some extra luck.
Pig (1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)
For you, Pig, this week is all about spending time with the people you care about, whether they're friends or family. Don't forget to make time for them alongside your other plans. Spending time with loved ones might bring some special blessings your way. Colours like dusky pink and purple might be extra lucky for you.
