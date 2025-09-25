Navratri, one of the most vibrant and auspicious festivals in the Hindu calendar, is celebrated with pomp and show by Indians across the globe. Over these nine days, devotees worship Maa Durga in her nine divine forms, seeking her blessings for strength, wisdom, and prosperity. While different regions mark the festival in their unique ways, Bengalis celebrate it as the much-awaited homecoming of Maa Durga, beginning from the sixth day of Navratri and continuing till Dussehra. Navratri 2025: This zodiac sign needs to let go of old conclusions in love(Freepik)

But along with the celebrations, Navratri is also a period of reflection and renewal; a time to cleanse the mind, let go of past burdens, and embrace new perspectives. According to astrologer Neeraj Dhankher, this Navratri, people born under the Scorpio zodiac sign are being asked to rethink how they view matters of the heart.

Scorpio Love Horoscope

“During the period of Navratri, Scorpios need to let go of old conclusions in love and look at love differently,” says astrologer Neeraj Dhankher.

He explains that the real challenge often lies not with the partner or the situation, but in how one perceives things. “Perhaps the problem is not really with the other person, but with the lens through which you are viewing. A slight modification to your way of thinking can make a huge difference,” he shares.

For Scorpios who are dating, he advises not to overanalyze every detail. For those in committed relationships, the key is to listen and understand rather than react quickly. “Let go of old conclusions. The new perspective supports softening even those tough moments,” he adds.

Scorpio Career Horoscope

Beyond matters of the heart, Navratri also brings important lessons for Scorpios in their professional lives. Dhankher suggests that this Navratri is all about working smart, not just working hard. “Being busy does not necessarily define being effective. Review your assignments and eliminate everything that is draining and yields no results,” he advises.

Dhankher stresses prioritizing quality over quantity at work. One successful, well-executed project could open bigger opportunities than multiple smaller efforts. Financially, he warns against impulsive spending or scattered investments. “Do not confuse movement with progress. Now is a good time to sharpen your methods and conserve your energy,” says Dhankher.