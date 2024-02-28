 Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, February 28, 2024 predicts financial improvement | Astrology - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, February 28, 2024 predicts financial improvement

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, February 28, 2024 predicts financial improvement

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 28, 2024 12:13 AM IST

Read Pisces daily horoscope for February 28, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Resolve disagreements with the lover to strengthen the relationship.

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You love taking risks

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, February 28, 2024. Manage the issues within the love affair with a positive attitude.
Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, February 28, 2024. Manage the issues within the love affair with a positive attitude.

Resolve disagreements with the lover to strengthen the relationship. Professionally you will be successful. Both finance and health will also give a good time.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Manage the issues within the love affair with a positive attitude. Show your diligence at the office and also ensure you make smart financial decisions. No major health issue will trouble you today.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Spend more time with the lover and share emotions, both good and bad. Do not hesitate to express your feelings. Value the relationship and provide personal space to the partner. Ensure your words do not cross the limits and always pamper the lover. Long-distance love affairs require more communication. Some single Pisces natives will find love today. As the stars of romance are stronger, you may express the feeling to get a positive response.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

You are diligent at work and will succeed in accomplishing all assigned tasks. Some professionals will give ‘out-of-the-box’ suggestions that will have more takers. Pisces natives can also expect a raise in salary or designation. Your clients will be happy with your efforts. Those who have interviews lined up for today can be confident about the result. Entrepreneurs dealing with textiles, leather, electronic devices, and automobile spare parts will see good returns.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

Your financial status will improve as the day improves. No major risk should be taken in terms of money. This means the stock market and speculative business are not preferred choices today. You may take the initiative to settle a financial dispute with a friend. There can be minor disputes over property within the family. Some natives will need to pay the tuition fees for children studying abroad. Today is also good to sell off a property.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

No major health issue will impact the routine. Stay healthy by avoiding junk food and aerated drinks. Those who have breath-related problems must consult a doctor today. Children may complain about a sore throat, headache, or pain in joints. Some females will have gynecological issues as well. Today is good to start attending the gym as well as a yoga class.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On