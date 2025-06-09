Search Search
Monday, Jun 09, 2025
Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, June 9, 2025, predicts settling a crisis

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 09, 2025 04:11 AM IST

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, 9 June 2025, to know your astrological predictions. Maintain a balanced personal and professional life.

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Battle the challenges with confidence

Keep the love life splendid and consider every new opportunity to display the professional mettle. Financially, you are good but minor health issues exist.

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, 9 June 2025: Those who are in business need to be careful while making new partnerships today. (Freepik)

Maintain a balanced personal and professional life. Take up every task at office to prove the diligence. While prosperity exists, minor health issues my come up.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Avoid arguments of any sort as this may cause friction. You both must indulge in exciting activities that will enhance the romance. It is also good to go on a vacation where you may even take a call on the future of the relationship. Some love affairs will see trouble in the form of an ex-lover. It can cause a ruckus that will be irreparable. Married females may even consider going the family way.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

Your commitment to the workplace may be questioned by a senior or the team leader. Some sales and marketing personnel will travel today for official reasons. You need to be careful about foreign clients as they may find your job not up to the mark. Traders may face license-related issues, and it is crucial to settle the crisis before the day ends. Those who aspire to move abroad for studies or jobs will resolve a major hurdle in the process today.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in and you will be in a good position to buy electronic appliances, vehicles, and even a new house. Some females will renovate the house while those who are travelling should be careful about online payments. It is also good to avoid investment in speculative business. You may however invest in mutual funds. Those who are in business need to be careful while making new partnerships today.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

There can be issues related to the kidney and heart, which would be most visible in male natives. Females may have skin allergies or oral health issues. You may also develop vision-related issues. Oral health issues will be there among children, and consult a dentist. Pregnant girls must take care while taking part in adventure sports. You may also be advised to avoid riding a two-wheeler at high speeds during the evening hours.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
