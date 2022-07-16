Pisces Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 16, '22 states,dont overspend

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20) You have a charming, romantic and considerate aura and because of that you make others feel special. You are emotional and the most compassionate of all zodiac signs. You have this wonderful quality of healing others. That’s the reason people who are depressed often call you for solace. You have a vivid imagination. Creative fields like art, music, dance, writing all attract you. You are dreamy and sometimes absent-minded. You choose to express yourself through mediums that have a deeper spiritual understanding. Also, you do not wish to choose career that you feel is dull and repetitive. You love to be admired. Just as compliments make your day, criticism is something you cannot tolerate. You find it hard to remain friends with people who pin-point flaws in you.

Pisces Finance Today You may wish to travel and have a more comfortable life. However, try not overspend today. Borrowing money from others will take you to a difficult situation. Avoid any such transaction.

Pisces Family Today On the family front, it’s time for you to celebrate. Family life will be smoother than ever and you will enjoy ample affection from other family members. You will feel good about the time that you will spend today.

Pisces Career Today You will attain the desired result even if you do not work consistently throughout the day. You will flourish well in your career, just ignore things that are not related to your work.

Pisces Health Today Today, to enjoy sound health, you will need to be bit careful. Try not to involve yourself in any argument or it will make you tensed. Don’t eat just for the sake of eating. Also, ensure that the food that you are eating is nutritious and hygienic.

Pisces Love Life Today You may face a troublesome situation in your love life. You may fight over trivial matters. Try to ignore minute things or else your happier and fuller life may get disturbed.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

