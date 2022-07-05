Pisces Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 5,'22 states, positive day

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20) Today, Pisces natives may get success in all tasks that they may undertake. You will increase your efforts to get better results. You will perform well in your professional life. It may bring an elevation in professional standing and even a pat from your seniors. There will be an increase in expenditure which can cause you anxiety. You should be extra thoughtful while performing any activity. The family front is likely to buzz with happiness. You will also bond with someone you haven’t met in a very long time. Some Pisces students may succeed in time management. You can plan well now and utilise your upcoming time. This will have a positive reflection on your overall performance. You could go on a short trip with your life partner. Should you want to make some changes to the house or renovate it, this is an ideal time. Your ideas will be met with approval and others will be pleased to help out.

Pisces Finance Today Today, you are likely to spend money on luxuries which can shoot up your expenses. Try to curb impulsive purchases. You will get an opportunity to start a new venture of your own. Move at a steady pace.

Pisces Family Today There could be the start of something new in your family which will make you cheerful. Your family life will be fun as you might have plans to spend quality time with family members over a party, event or get-together.

Pisces Career Today You will have good relations with senior executives at your workplace, and they will appreciate your work. The focus of some Pisceans at work will improve. You will be a source of motivation for people around you. An interview call or appointment letter from a prestigious firm may come through.

Pisces Health Today It appears to be a good day filled with all the excitement and fitness. Yet, you need to stay alert and cautious about your health. Have a proper diet plan and do the best for yourself. Avoid excesses at all costs!

Pisces Love Life Today The romantic front may be a bit disturbed for Pisces natives. You are advised to keep a check on your temperament and not speak harsh words. Singles should not be naive and too trusting of someone they have met recently. Talk about new connections with a close friend.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

