Sagittarius Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 21

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

People under this sign are ruled by the planet Jupiter, which makes them intelligent, optimistic and independent, with a propensity towards religion and philosophy. These traits will be much in evidence today and make your day most fulfilling.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Burning fingers in a financial deal will be painful, but this experience will only make you wiser. In a monetary dispute, claim what is rightly yours, even if you have to go to the court. Don’t get tempted to invest in dubious get-rich-quick schemes, as you stand to lose money.

Sagittarius Family Today

A family youngster, standing at the crossroads, will require your push to make him/ her step out of the comfort zone and achieve their dreams. Today, you may remember your elders with great fondness, who taught you the right way to live, and shaped your life and personality.

Sagittarius Career Today

Some government officials may be sent on field visits to take stock of the situation on ground. Those in the academic field may get invited to deliver guest lectures in some prestigious institutes. In an approaching competitive exam, think of nothing else but to give your best.

Sagittarius Health Today

It is difficult to sit at home and twiddle your fingers, so, pandemic or no pandemic, take up some physical sport or join a gym. Someone with your health in mind is likely to wean you away from junk food and introduce you to healthy alternatives.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Your longing for love can make you desperate, but remember there is always light at the end of the tunnel and your longing is likely to end soon. If marriage is on your mind, it is okay to tell your parents to search for a suitable bride/ groom. Going out with a date today is indicated for some.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Red





