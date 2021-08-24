Sagittarius Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 24

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Sagittarius, this is not a day to be excited about anything or plan something big without thinking about consequences. You may come across many good or tempting deals on the property front, but avoid making final decisions without having a second opinion from someone expert in real estate.

There are chances you may be a bit irresponsible on the professional front that may make you pay. You are advised to be cautious at the workplace and pay attention to each and every minor detail of the project to deliver it successfully.

You will be lucky on the romantic front as you are going to spend a wonderful day with your lover after a long time.

Know more about the day, read ahead!

Sagittarius Finance Today

Good advice from an expert will work in your favor and get you a good profit. Those who work on commission basis will have a favorable day. Businessmen will have good deals.

Sagittarius Family Today

You will be busy planning a marriage or birthday party for your kids or spouse. Some may attend social gatherings and have a wonderful day in the company of loved ones.

Sagittarius Career Today

You are smart and intelligent and these qualities allow you to complete your work on time. You are going to get recognition on the professional front. Everything seems excellent on the career front.

Sagittarius Health Today

Changing weather may become a problem for some. You may come up with minor health issues like cold or cough, but fret not. A long trip may make some people feel tired or exhausted.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

There is nothing that can ruin this beautiful and romantic evening for you and your lover. You may feel closeness with someone you have a crush on. Those single may hear good news on the love front.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: White





Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874