Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for Feb 07: Stars are in your favor

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Today, you are likely to achieve good things in many aspects of life and it is likely to perk up your will power. Your latent talent may come to the fore in a challenging situation and it may be put to the test. However, you are likely to come out with flying colors. This may groom you in a very encouraging way. You are a risk-taker and accepting daring tasks is likely to repay you in abundance. The stars are in your favor and your little efforts in things you love doing most do, may keep you ahead of competition. This may be a period of new beginning for some of you. Opportunities may fall in your lap. Students may have to shun laziness and study hard to succeed in upcoming exams. Travel may be relaxing and comforting.

Sagittarius Finance Today

On the economic front, money loaned to someone is not likely to be received in the expected time frame. This may put a dent in your budget. Avoid falling into monetary traps to save your financial front.

Sagittarius Family Today

On the domestic front, marriage ceremony of a younger sibling is likely to keep everyone busy and in a cheerful mood. This may be a time to strengthen your ties and enhance your interpersonal relationships.

Sagittarius Career Today

On the professional front, your communication skills may benefit you, bringing monetary bonus. You may be charged up to take on new responsibilities, which may impress your bosses. A promotion may be on the cards for some of you.

Sagittarius Health Today

Focusing on your stressors may help you to avoid them to stay fit. The right kind of diet, physical activity and relaxation techniques are likely to help you in maintaining a good physical as well as sound mental health.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

On the romantic front, your partner may give you a sense of purpose and stability in life. However, do not go public with your relationship status or the plan could backfire. Work towards building mutual trust.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Yellow

