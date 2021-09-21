Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for Sept 21: Try focusing on fitness again

Sagittarius

People born under this sign are jovial and good-humoured, but can display the negative traits of impatience and restlessness. Today, your luck favours you and turns the day most promising in more ways than one. Your current relationship will have a special significance in your life.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Today, you may pay the last instalment of a bank loan and become free debt. Acquiring a new house and getting it fitted with the latest fitments and fixtures is indicated. This is the day when stock brokers are likely to profit handsomely. Money borrowed by someone is likely to be returned with interest.

Sagittarius Family Today

Today, you may finally get the time to call a service technician to get an important appliance repaired at home. A family junior is likely to attend a school camp, so pack all his/ her things carefully. A family gathering is in the offing, so cancel all other plans and make it a point to attend.

Sagittarius Career Today

If you keep working like a workaholic, you will never get to savour your success; so, the need of the hour is to slow down. Those in the uniformed services can come up for the next rank. You may have to put in a lot more efforts, if you expect to clear competitive exams.

Sagittarius Health Today

With gyms opening up, this is the best time to join one and start focusing on fitness once again. Those on a weight losing trip may find a new exercise regimen most effective. Partner may not approve of your eating habits and put you on a crash diet.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Today, you are likely to spend a magical evening with the one you love. A trip with lover that you had planned before the pandemic may become possible now, so start packing things. Do everything in your power to strengthen your current relationship.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Purple

