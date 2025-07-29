Sagittarius Horoscope Today for July 29, 2025: Your chances of buying a home are high

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Give up egos Excel both in love and job today. Prosperity permits smart investments, including in stocks. Your health demands more care and a healthy diet. Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.(Freepik)

Love blindly today, and you will receive the same back. Your professional life will be packed & chaotic today. Handle wealth carefully, and health is normal.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Your love affair will go smoothly. Despite minor friction in the love affair, you both will love each other’s company and plan a vacation to strengthen the bond. You may also introduce the lover to the parents, while some single females will attract people attending a party. An extramarital relationship can severely impact married life, and it is important to stay away from it. Female Taurus natives will find fun in teasing their lover, but ensure it does not personally impact him.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

There can be issues associated with deadlines. However, you should not use this as an excuse. Instead, accomplish the tasks without compromising the quality. Those who are into creative profiles may face challenges, but the results will be positive. Stick to your schedule and ensure every task is accomplished on time. Government employees will have a normal day, but lawyers, judges, police officers, and revenue officers will have tough issues at the office today.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

As wealth will come in from different sources, including a previous investment, you will be tempted to make more investments. And this will prove to be successful. Your chances of buying a home are also high. Curate a financial plan that may be apt for you to follow, and handle your expenses as per the plan. Businessmen considering major investments abroad may take required steps, including opting for a bank loan.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Do not take health issues lightly. There will be chest-related issues, and you should be ready to consult a doctor. Asthma can be a serious concern, and it is good to avoid dusty areas. You may also develop pain in joints, while some children will develop issues with the eyes, nose, or ear. Avoid junk food, oily stuff, aerated drinks, and alcohol. You should also be ready to have more proteins and vitamins in meals.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)