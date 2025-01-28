Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 28, 2025 advices to avoid office politics

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You prefer toughness to mildness Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 28, 2025. Your attitude is crucial here and do not spread negative vibes.

Keep the love affair creative and ensure you do not give up on professional challenges. Be sensible in monetary affairs today. Health is also good today.

Pay attention to making things cool in the love life. Despite minor tremors, your attitude will help in resolving things. Have a stead professional life today. No major monetary issue will trouble you. Health is also good.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Your attitude is crucial here and do not spread negative vibes. Take your lover into confidence while you make crucial decisions today. You should also value the personal space of your partner today. Some love affairs may be toxic and it is good to come out of it. Those who recently had a breakup will meet someone special today. You should also be careful about the interference of a third person who can be a relative, friend, or ex-lover that may impact the love affair.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Professional life will see both ups and downs today. While new opportunities will come up to prove your prowess at the workplace, you may also become a victim of office politics. Utilize communication skills to negotiate with clients. IT, healthcare, hospitality, animation, and architecture professionals will see a tight schedule. You must not start new projects today and businessmen should also be cautious while signing new partnership deals. There can be challenges in business but you should overcome them.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come from multiple sources including a previous investment. Take the help of a good financial planner to efficiently handle the money and invest in profitable ventures. Those who are keen to try their luck in stock and trade can confidently go ahead with the plan. Today is also good to buy property or renovate the house. Some fortunate females will win a legal dispute over property.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Your health life will be good but do not miss consulting a doctor whenever you feel uneasiness. Devote more time for the family and this will give more mental peace. It is also good to keep control over diet. Females working in the kitchen may develop minor cuts while chopping vegetables. Children may also develop bruises while playing.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)