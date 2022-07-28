Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 28,'22 states, new love

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21) Sagittarius natives, your financial front remains sound today. You may benefit from a return policy, bringing good money. You are likely to enjoy sound health. Participating in sporting activities and keeping a check on your dietary intake may keep you fit. Your love life may be blossoming. Singles are likely to enter into an exciting relationship with an interesting individual. This can turn into a lifelong bond. Your domestic front may be joyful. Celebrating an event together at home may bring you closer to your loved ones. On the flip side, you need to be more watchful of your actions on the job front. Lack of focus may cost you dearly. Do not undertake a journey if it is not necessary. Property transactions may be well-paying. Students may have to overcome their fears of special subjects to do well in them.

Sagittarius Finance Today For Sagittarians, money invested in speculations may give good returns on the financial front. You are likely to keep surplus capital aside to purchase your dream home. Family venture may pick up pace, bringing handsome profits.

Sagittarius Family Today On your domestic front Sagittarians, your family may stand by you like a rock in tough times. Parents and children may demand your time, which luckily, you may be able to provide. Your sense of humour may keep everyone happy.

Sagittarius Career Today Sagittarians may be at their creative best on the job front and it may reflect in work. However, something may distract and you may not be able to put in your full efforts in assigned tasks. Laziness can also keep you lagging.

Sagittarius Health Today Bringing a few changes in your diet plans is likely to show positive effects on your overall wellbeing. A healthier meal plan and rigorous exercises, which include cycling and working out, are needed to get back in shape.

Sagittarius Love Life Today Sagittarians, you and your partner are likely to devote most of your time to nurturing your harmonious relationship on the romantic front. This can strengthen the ties. Singles may find a suitable match for themselves.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: White

