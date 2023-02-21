Sagittarius Horoscope Today, February 21, 2023: Take tough decisions

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Daily astrological prediction says a wonderful day awaits all Sagittarians. Potentially life-altering decisions may face you today. You, too, may soon receive a significant sum of money. You might pick up some useful knowledge at work today. Keep stress at bay as much as possible during this time. Your kids will probably keep getting better and better at what they do, whether in school or in their chosen profession. You will desire to indulge in travel and luxurious leisure pursuits today. Moments of great significance may result. However, you should exercise caution when spending money and avoid going overboard. Keeping yourself healthy and happy all day calls for an uncluttered, clutter-free, and hygienic environment. You'll be more successful if you focus on academic work rather than rushing through it. The real estate market may be particularly favourable today for those who have been considering a purchase or sale.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Financial windfalls and the successful completion of projects are on the cards for businesspeople. Sole proprietors and other small business owners may experience rapid financial gains. There is a good possibility that you will be approved for a loan today.

Sagittarius Family Today

Invest in quality time with your kids because they are an inexhaustible supply of joy. There is hope for young family members who are single and looking for a marriage partner. All obstacles to the couple getting married may likely be removed.

Sagittarius Career Today

Work might go smoothly overall. Today could be the day your productivity skyrockets, making it unnecessary to exert yourself to achieve your goals. Some of you may receive fresh tasks today.

Sagittarius Health Today

Success is likely for Sagittarians who put themselves out there in competitive situations, whether in sports or elsewhere. Good hygiene, plenty of water, and fruit rich in vitamins can all aid in recovery.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

You may need to patiently persuade your elders to accept your romantic partner if they have any reservations. Your spouse is going through a rough patch. You should invest time in them and make an effort to comprehend their predicaments.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Yellow

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

