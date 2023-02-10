Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Sagittarius Horoscope Today, February 9, 2023: Favourable opportunities await

Published on Feb 10, 2023 12:08 AM IST

Horoscope Today for February 10to read the daily astrological prediction for Sagittarius. Sagittarius may plan a fun excursion

ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Sagittarius natives should seize favourable opportunities. Daily Astrological Prediction says, these could be the beginning of your illustrious career. Things on the work front might finally begin to move forward on this day. You should have a very easy time with it because of your confidence. There are signs that misunderstandings may arise between you and your significant other. Everything should be handled with patience and love. Sagittarius may plan a fun excursion. There's a chance that you'll have fun doing it. If you get the chance to go for a long drive with your pals, you should do so. Homeowners can find good tenants. It will be crucial to reduce property loans to achieve financial stability. The value of helping others in their time of need is lost on you. There won't be much of a struggle for you to impress the relevant academic authorities.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Today is a good day for Sagittarius natives to finally get paid what they are owed. You will have enough money to indulge in your extravagant spending habits. Attempting something new may yield a modest financial reward.

Sagittarius Family Today

To get the most out of your time at home, it's important to do something fun with your loved ones after the kids go to bed. Sagittarius can't help their loved ones in a meaningful way if they don't give 100%.

Sagittarius Career Today

There is very little standing between you and professional and academic success. Positive feelings are likely to persist as work progresses normally. You have the intelligence to follow instructions and do the right thing.

Sagittarius Health Today

Keeping up with your regular exercise routine will keep you physically fit and mentally alert. Make an appointment with your beautician and treat yourself to relaxing masks and spa services.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Despite one's best intentions, romantic efforts usually fall short of one's hopes and dreams. Anyone looking for a romantic partner should look elsewhere. Sagittarius spouses should avoid fighting and try to resolve issues peacefully.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Saffron

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

