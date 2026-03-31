Sagittarius Horoscope Today for March 31, 2026: You can go ahead with the plan to invest in property

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be passionate about life Have a happy love life along with good professional success today. Financially, you are good & your health will also give no major trouble throughout the day. Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

A happy romantic relationship is the major highlight of the day. While you’ll succeed in professional endeavors, both money and health will be at your side.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today No major love-related crisis will cause trouble in life today. Minor issues related to egos must be buried inside, and you need to look for a positive future. You must be ready to spare time for your lover today. Those who are travelling should also connect with the lover over the phone. Single females may invite attention at official events and family functions, and may also get a proposal today. Married females may also consider going the family way.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today Take up new responsibilities at the workplace. There will be issues associated with egos within the team. However, you will be successful in meeting the deadlines. Come up with innovative ideas at team sessions. Sales and marketing personnel will have a tough time meeting the target. Those who are planning for a job change can pick this day. Some traders may have licensing issues, and you need to resolve them before the day ends. Entrepreneurs will be happy to launch new ventures, and success will come.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today Wealth will come in, letting you fulfil many wishes. You can go ahead with the plan to invest in property or renovate the house. It is good to clear all the dues. You may also receive a bank loan. You may pick the second part of the day to settle a financial dispute with a friend or a sibling. Some natives will be keen to invest, and a mutual fund is a good option.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today Be careful about the lifestyle today. You need to spend more time with your loved ones, as this will help you overcome the stress. There will be some troubles associated with diabetes or high blood pressure. However, you don’t need to panic as this will be resolved in a short time. Drink plenty of water and avoid junk food today. The second part of the day is also good to quit smoking and alcohol.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)