Sagittarius Horoscope Today, January 7, 2023: Positive outcome foreseen

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Sagittarius’ are on the precise path to a great day in the health aspect as your health would be in support of you today. Daily Astrological Prediction says, your earnings may get utilized for the expenditure that you have for today. Workplace may have thrills for you, your peers await some good news for you. Although your work may give you a pleasant day, on the other hand, your family may need you to be as patient and understanding as you can be for they may be having a pretty hard time going on with them. Await a new journey in life with your loved one but keep in mind that you may need to meet expectations set by your partner. Travelling might give you an insight on what you need to step on next in your life. Staying apart from property related money investment is for your sake. Being your kind and genuine self would attract more optimism towards you.

Sagittarius Finance Today

There may be nearly a decrease in your finances today. You could prefer the least expenditure for you this time due to the tight budget of yours. Leave that emergency fund untouched, probably add more to it.

Sagittarius Family Today

You might be stressed out by the struggles hovering upon you and your family. There are days when the situation just does not get better. Some loss of bonding may be seen. It is pertinent to be strong enough to tackle all the stress and pressure by just having a calm mind towards the issues.

Sagittarius Career Today

Yes, that exemplary day at work is today! Your hard work has paid you off. All your colleagues would be excited to be around you. Opportunities are knocking your door, acquire them before they slip away.

Sagittarius Health Today

Health prospects welcome you with open arms. Your routine seems just perfect that supports you to stay hydrated and fit, both mentally and physically. You may be seeing visible development in your journey to get into shape after all the efforts for such a long time, so don’t stop pushing yourself forward.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

There are chances of beginning of a new chapter in you and your partner’s lives. The time is quite perfect to take your relationship further though you may want to be the perfect, whimsical approach to your new journey.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

