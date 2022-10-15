Sagittarius Horoscope Today, October15, 2022:Astro tips to boost your confidence

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Dear Sagittarius, rejoice, as today you may earn with both hands. You may indulge in a new business and may expect to earn good money in that. Daily Astrological Prediction says, the day may give you monetary gains and may turn out to be favorable in all financial deals. You may enjoy good family time today. You may plan a short trip with friends and family. You may be relaxed at work. Things may be smooth and may not create any trouble. You may enjoy good flexibility in your body as you may continue to exercise regularly.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Sagittarius, today you may be able to handle complicated tasks comfortably. This may boost your confidence and take it to a different level. One of your past purchases may pay you good money. It may be good to avoid arguments on worthless topics as it may simply be waste of your precious time.

Sagittarius Family Today

Today, you may get to visit your old friends and relatives. You may come across an opportunity for excursion entertainment along with all family members. Your sincere efforts may make relationships stronger and sweeter. There may be some memorable moments today.

Sagittarius Career Today

You may be busy with your usual tasks at work. You may try to build your network so as to improve your position at work place. You may work on new strategies to achieve more success in near future. You may be offered a very attractive job opportunity today.

Sagittarius Health Today

You may find yourself relaxed and emotionally balanced today. You may practice to stay calm and hold your emotional feelings as you know that it may help in improving, both, your mood and health. Your health may become your priority today.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

You may feel that warmth with your spouse may improve. Your relationship may become stronger as you may start taking care of your partner. In case you are single, then there may be a good chance today to find a suitable match. Things may be good in your love life.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

