Scorpio Daily Horoscope for November 21: Not so favourable day in love

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

This is an excellent day as your talent may be recognized at work. Some may wish to take some challenging or important projects to show their real potential on the professional front. Stars are in your favor and it's time to shine, so go for it. Your efforts can not go in vain.

You are confident and sure that you are on the right track on the academic or career front. Your favorable stars help you make amazing progress on the business front too. Your family members or relatives may admire you for your support and presence in an event.

What else is there to know about the day? Find out below!

Scorpio Finance Today

Your good financial condition may allow you to plan a trip to a thrilling place with family and friends. You may splurge on your kids and throw a grand party or organize an event at large scale.

Scorpio Family Today

Things may go smoothly on the family front. Someone in the family may tie the knot soon or achieve something big on career or academic front. It's time to visit relatives.

Scorpio Career Today

Nothing can stop you from shining on the professional front as it's a favorable time to get paid for all your hard work. You may get rewarded with big and important project or promoted as team leader at office.

Scorpio Health Today

If you are feeling a bit stressed or tense, you are advised to practice fitness sports on a regular basis. Some may feel under the weather, so take preventive measures.

Scorpio Love Life Today

This is not a lucky day to share your big plans with your spouse or lover. If you have made any romantic plans for the evening, try to cancel or postpone it. give some space to your lover.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Royal Blue

