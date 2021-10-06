Scorpio Daily Horoscope for October 6: Don't get into financial commitments

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Today, you will remain strong-willed, which will help you accomplish most of your tasks diligently. You could face some challenges, but if you carry out everything with patience at this time, then you are likely to succeed in getting out of each and every problem. You will have to find a fresh perspective in order to bring together all your contrasting interests. Whether it is to do with your working environment, family, closest friends or your love relationship; looking at things in a different light will enable you to resolve all underlying difficulties. Students will get relief from all kinds of problems and will be able to concentrate on their academic front better.

Scorpio Finance Today

You need to avoid lending money to people as there are chances that you might not be able to recover the amount. You will need to weigh all the pros and cons of a lucrative business deal offered to you before making any financial commitment.

Scorpio Family Today

There are likely to be upheavals on your domestic front today. Looking at things from a fresh perspective will help you solve problems at home. You can expect tense moments with your parents, but you need to handle them patiently and calmly to restore peace.

Scorpio Career Today

On your professional front, your sincere efforts will be lauded by your subordinates and seniors alike. Your employers are carefully observing your every move; so make no mistake, as promotion is on the cards for you!

Scorpio Health Today

You will remain disease-free and there will be no ailments to pull you back. You are likely to hit the gym with a renewed positive energy. It will bring you back in shape. Practising breathing exercises will also help you stay calm and stress-free.

Scorpio Love Life Today

You will spend quality time in the company of your romantic partner after a long separation and you will enjoy every moment of it. Your partner will surprise you with a trip together somewhere quiet, where you are likely to enjoy the ecstasies of love life.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Magenta

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

