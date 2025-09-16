Scorpio Horoscope Today for September 16, 2025: You may witness minor scuffles at the workplace
Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today: Traders will clear all pending dues, while you may also expect a bank loan to get approved.
Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Never give up
Maintain a harmonious love life where you also spend more time talking. Take up new career responsibilities that will lead to success. Health has issues.
Avoid harsh statements in the love affair and continue giving the best professional results. Wealth will come in, but health demands more attention.
Scorpio Love Horoscope Today
Consider discussing the love with the parents for their approval. You may also have opportunities to settle the issues in the previous relationship. Some females demand personal space in the relationship, which may create minor chaos today. The second part of the day is auspicious for single natives to propose to their crush. Those who want to come out of a love affair can also pick the second part of the day.
Scorpio Career Horoscope Today
You may witness minor scuffles at the workplace and be diplomatic to overcome the trouble. Some jobs will demand extra attention, while job seekers will see new openings today. Those who handle managerial roles in IT, hospitality, finance, and sales industries will see new opportunities to relocate abroad. Businessmen will be successful in settling trade issues within the partnership. You may also consider new concepts in the first part of the day. Students appearing for examinations have good chances of clearing their papers.
Scorpio Money Horoscope Today
You may have issues with money with a friend. Do not spend lavishly, but the second part of the day is good to buy electronic appliances, and even buy flight tickets for a vacation abroad. The second part of the day is good to donate money to charity. Traders will clear all pending dues, while you may also expect a bank loan to get approved. Some businessmen will also receive a bank loan today.
Scorpio Health Horoscope Today
You may develop respiratory issues. It is good to have a balanced lifestyle and cut down on food rich in fat. Instead, consume more vitamins and nutrients. Viral fever, sore throat, or digestive issues may also be common today. Avoid aerated drinks and alcohol today, as they can hurt your stamina. Some females may have gynaecological issues today.
Scorpio Sign Attributes
- Strength: Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
- Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
- Symbol: Scorpion
- Element: Water
- Body Part: Sexual Organs
- Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
- Lucky Day: Tuesday
- Lucky Color: Purple, Black
- Lucky Number: 4
- Lucky Stone: Red Coral
Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
