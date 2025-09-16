Scorpio Horoscope Today for September 16, 2025: You may witness minor scuffles at the workplace

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Never give up Maintain a harmonious love life where you also spend more time talking. Take up new career responsibilities that will lead to success. Health has issues. Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Avoid harsh statements in the love affair and continue giving the best professional results. Wealth will come in, but health demands more attention.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Consider discussing the love with the parents for their approval. You may also have opportunities to settle the issues in the previous relationship. Some females demand personal space in the relationship, which may create minor chaos today. The second part of the day is auspicious for single natives to propose to their crush. Those who want to come out of a love affair can also pick the second part of the day.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

You may witness minor scuffles at the workplace and be diplomatic to overcome the trouble. Some jobs will demand extra attention, while job seekers will see new openings today. Those who handle managerial roles in IT, hospitality, finance, and sales industries will see new opportunities to relocate abroad. Businessmen will be successful in settling trade issues within the partnership. You may also consider new concepts in the first part of the day. Students appearing for examinations have good chances of clearing their papers.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

You may have issues with money with a friend. Do not spend lavishly, but the second part of the day is good to buy electronic appliances, and even buy flight tickets for a vacation abroad. The second part of the day is good to donate money to charity. Traders will clear all pending dues, while you may also expect a bank loan to get approved. Some businessmen will also receive a bank loan today.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

You may develop respiratory issues. It is good to have a balanced lifestyle and cut down on food rich in fat. Instead, consume more vitamins and nutrients. Viral fever, sore throat, or digestive issues may also be common today. Avoid aerated drinks and alcohol today, as they can hurt your stamina. Some females may have gynaecological issues today.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength: Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)