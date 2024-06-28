Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, June 28, 2024 predicts minor setbacks at work

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, make your dreams come true Show sincerity in the relationship & confirm good performance at work. No major medical issue will come up today. You should also pay attention to expenditure. Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, June 28, 2024: No major medical issue will come up today.

Be sensitive towards the lover’s needs and also prove the mettle at the workplace. You will see both health and wealth good.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Stay happy in the relationship. All the misunderstandings in the relationship will vanish today and instead, your partner would be happy to spend time with you. Praise your partner and support the work your lover does. Do not lose your temper while having disagreements and also keep the lover in a good mood. Married Scorpios should not go back to the old relationship as this may impact their marital life. Single Scorpios can confidently propose the crush today and receive a positive response.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Those who are in the senior position should take the team along with this work out in crucial projects. New responsibilities will keep you busy throughout the day. Minor troubles will wait for you at the office. Despite the hard work, the results may not be as expected and this may cause a tussle with the superior. Do not lose your mind and avoid confrontations. Instead, focus on the job. Businessmen will find more opportunities to expand the trade.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Despite minor monetary issues, the routine life will be intact. No major financial trouble will come up. However, it is good to have control over the expenditure. Some Scorpios will prefer renovating the house and buying electronic appliances. You may also go ahead with the plan to buy electronic appliances or furniture. However, do not get into monetary disputes with friends or siblings. This can lead to chaos in the personal life.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

While the general health would be good, be careful while traveling. It is good to carry a medicine kit. Take a proper diet and maintain a healthy lifestyle schedule. Stay away from oily and greasy stuff and make exercise a part of the routine. Taking a walk in the park or relaxing under a tree in the early morning can make you mentally fit.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)