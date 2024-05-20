Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, May 20, 2024 advices exploring love's beauty

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Keep egos away from life Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, May 20, 2024. If you are single, the chances to meet a new friend are higher today.

Explore the beauty of love today and devote time to relationships. Maintain professionalism at the workplace. Both wealth & health are positive as well.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Resolve the love-related issues and spend more time with your partner. Your performance at the office will help grow in your career. Both health and wealth will shower fortune today.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Despite minor turbulence, the love life will give good results. Some long-distance relationships may develop cracks and things will not be smoother as you assume. Open discussions can resolve the crisis but you both need to be ready today. Ensure you provide proper space to the lover and avoid interfering in the personal choices this will strengthen the bonding. If you are single, the chances to meet a new friend are higher today.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Be sincere and disciplined on the job. This can give you good results. Those who are team leaders or managers need to be diplomatic while handling team affairs today. Authors, academicians, botanists, chefs, and hoteliers can be confident about success. Healthcare professionals along with sales persons will have a busy schedule today. Your team meetings need to be productive today. Innovative ideas and suggestions will be accepted by the management. Businessmen can be confident about the chances of achieving good results.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Look for safer options to invest wealth. The second part of the day is good to try the fortune in stock, trade, and speculative business. Scorpios can be serious about repaying a bank loan. Businessmen will be successful in clearing dues and even in obtaining a ban loan today. You will see a good return from business and will also be successful in raising funds through promoters. Females who are keen to buy a vehicle can go ahead.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Normal health will be good today. Some children may develop bruises while playing. Seniors and natives need to be careful while using the staircase. Do not skip the meal today as you may feel tired. Have more fruits and vegetables and skip sweets and aerated drinks. Females may have gynecological issues and it is also good to avoid driving in late evening at a high speed.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)