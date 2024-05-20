 Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, May 20, 2024 advices exploring love's beauty | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, May 20, 2024 advices exploring love's beauty

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 20, 2024 12:07 AM IST

Read Scorpio daily horoscope for May 20, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Explore the beauty of love today and devote time to relationships.

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Keep egos away from life

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, May 20, 2024. If you are single, the chances to meet a new friend are higher today.
Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, May 20, 2024. If you are single, the chances to meet a new friend are higher today.

Explore the beauty of love today and devote time to relationships. Maintain professionalism at the workplace. Both wealth & health are positive as well.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Resolve the love-related issues and spend more time with your partner. Your performance at the office will help grow in your career. Both health and wealth will shower fortune today.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Despite minor turbulence, the love life will give good results. Some long-distance relationships may develop cracks and things will not be smoother as you assume. Open discussions can resolve the crisis but you both need to be ready today. Ensure you provide proper space to the lover and avoid interfering in the personal choices this will strengthen the bonding. If you are single, the chances to meet a new friend are higher today.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Be sincere and disciplined on the job. This can give you good results. Those who are team leaders or managers need to be diplomatic while handling team affairs today. Authors, academicians, botanists, chefs, and hoteliers can be confident about success. Healthcare professionals along with sales persons will have a busy schedule today. Your team meetings need to be productive today. Innovative ideas and suggestions will be accepted by the management. Businessmen can be confident about the chances of achieving good results.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Look for safer options to invest wealth. The second part of the day is good to try the fortune in stock, trade, and speculative business. Scorpios can be serious about repaying a bank loan. Businessmen will be successful in clearing dues and even in obtaining a ban loan today. You will see a good return from business and will also be successful in raising funds through promoters. Females who are keen to buy a vehicle can go ahead.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Normal health will be good today. Some children may develop bruises while playing. Seniors and natives need to be careful while using the staircase. Do not skip the meal today as you may feel tired. Have more fruits and vegetables and skip sweets and aerated drinks. Females may have gynecological issues and it is also good to avoid driving in late evening at a high speed.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, May 20, 2024 advices exploring love's beauty

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On