Scorpio Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 14,'22 states, joyous day

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)Scorpios are likely to remain authoritative and decisive today. This is likely to provide you with great results both in your personal as well as expert life. Your diligence and patience seem to have paid off as you may receive high praise from senior management. Couples may enjoy a warm cuddly day together. Singles may also find an interesting person whose company they may enjoy. Taking a smart approach to every monetary decision will bring brought positive times for you. Today is an exciting and joyous day for your family. Students may not be able to devote enough time to studies which may impact their performance. Don't wait for extraordinary opportunities, travel plans may not work out. So, avoid it if possible. Buying cheap property in the right location can provide you with triple gain annually. But Scorpios should remember: older properties tend to suffer more than the new ones. So, plan accordingly.

Scorpio Finance Today It appears to be a very favourable time for entrepreneurs. Businesspeople dealing with government organizations will be able to enter into a long-term profitable contract. Whether young or old, now is the time to start investing to enjoy a comfortable life.

Scorpio Family Today Scorpios may play peace-maker on the family front today. If there was an estrangement with a member of the household, you will be able to resolve it with ease. You will enjoy a cordial relationship with your mother and receive all her blessings.

Scorpio Career Today You will be able to outsmart your competitors and retain your winning edge against them. You are likely to be successful in your efforts as you assess the strengths and drawbacks of team members. Your hard work may be noticed by higher-ups and come in for praise.

Scorpio Health Today Scorpios are going to have a great day when it comes to health today. Work on building up your body's resilience and take plenty of exercises to keep up your energy and vitality. Efforts made to improve looks will bring desired results for some today.

Scorpio Love Life Today Love life brings immense romantic pleasure as you rediscover your old passion. A long drive or cosy dinner may further enhance the experience. Partner may shower compliments, which you have always wanted to hear.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

