Sun signs in love: Aquarius women as lovers

Aquarians are in a constant search for something new and thrilling. Their hunger for more never settles and nor does their travelling mind. Would they halt for love or have it on the go? Let's find out. Read along to find out if Aquarians would love the way romance is.

Her character: They are a free spirit that would need something worthwhile to catch her attention. Highly friendly and eccentric, they like to pave their way and observe things from their perspective. They have a carefree and opinionated personalities and like to focus on success and their own life. They value friendships a lot and always add fun to anything they do.

As a lover: They are not very emotional and typically wouldn't know what to do if you cry in front of them. They would rather have little love stories than long serious relationships. They will be very warm and loving when in relationships and would always come up with quirky ways to spend time together.

How to date her: Let them have their own space. They would love for both of you to enjoy their lives together while having your plans. They are wild and spontaneous and would love for you to be the same.

The perfect date for her: Dating an Aquarius woman you need to be on your toes all the time. Take her out on an impromptu karaoke outing or a day spent in the arcade with loads of junk food will also set you up for good in their books.

Compatible signs: Apart from Libra and Sagittarius, Gemini is another sign that would be perfect for Aquarian women. Both of these signs have a thirst to learn and explore and they would love to do it together. Aries and Aquarius, are two free spirits tethered to each other with love.

(Disclaimer: Views expressed in this article are based on research and personal observations. Reader discretion is advised.)