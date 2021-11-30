Taurus Daily Horoscope for Nov 30: Finances are under a lucky star

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

This is likely to be a productive day for you as you may witness new opportunities in your life. Today, you are likely to have the necessary courage to make bold choices which may provide impetus to your life and your ambitions. You may not only witness success and fame, but are also likely to succeed in consolidating your position. Your communication skills and ability to convince others may help you to create new connections and you are likely to impress others with your gift of the gab. Don’t adopt a bad attitude during discussions; you may come to regret it later. Instead listen to the suggestions and ideas with an open mind. Spend some time in social settings. You’ll find them rich with networking opportunities. Those of you looking to settling abroad may receive name, respect, and success in the foreign land. While those of you traveling for business or personal work can expect to reap substantial gains.

Taurus Finance Today

Your finances are likely to be under a lucky star today. A windfall can be expected in a new business venture you may have started. A number of good offers and investment opportunities may also open up for you today.

Taurus Family Today

You may have differences within the family about certain things, but you can work with patience and sort out the problems. You may also have to withstand a little resentment of your relatives and loved ones.

Taurus Career Today

Stiff competition cannot be ruled out on the professional front, but you may remain strong and stable. You need to think deeply about the advantages and disadvantages before changing your current job.

Taurus Health Today

An old ailment is likely to abate a little as you change the course of medical approach. This is a good time to spend money on self-grooming or image makeover as the results are likely to be highly favorable.

Taurus Love Life Today

There is likely to be inflow of new energy in your personal life, infusing a new spark in your romantic relationship. If there is someone special you like, you are likely to convince them of your intention to get together in a deeper and meaningful way.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Maroon

