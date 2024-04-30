 Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, April 30, 2024 predicts love in the air | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, April 30, 2024 predicts love in the air

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 30, 2024 12:10 AM IST

Read Taurus daily horoscope for Apr 30, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Look forward to spending more creative time with my lover.

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Nothing is a mystery for you

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, April 30, 2024. Financial prosperity is also at your side.
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, April 30, 2024. Financial prosperity is also at your side.

Look forward to spending more creative time with my lover. No major professional hiccup will impact the performance. Financial prosperity is also at your side.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Explore the different aspects of love. Stay safe from office politics and focus on productivity. Both health and wealth are at your side.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

You may come across someone special today. As the stars of romance are stronger, consider expressing your emotions. Some females will get engaged or will also get the support of parents for the love affair. Spend more time where you both will share emotions. Do not delve into the past that may hurt the lover. Stay away from relationships that may impact your current love affair. Some long-distance love affairs may not be as smooth as expected.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Be creative and innovative and present new concepts with substantial examples to convince superiors. This may work but the outcomes may not be completely satisfying. Your positive attitude will work at client meetings. A client will specially ask for you for a new project which may also add value to your profile. If you are looking for a job change, you can prepare for it as the chance to get a good one is higher today.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Have control over the wealth. Your financial status will improve as you may sell off a property or buy one. Some females will buy home appliances today while students will need to pay tuition fees at foreign universities. Consider saving for the rainy day through smart investments including gold and real estate. Some Taurus natives will also love holding a celebration for friends that will require a decent amount.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

No major medical issue will hurt you. However, you will be required to be careful while driving or taking part in adventure activities. Be careful about your diet. Stick to a healthy lifestyle where you also exercise properly. Some females may develop migraine or gynecological issues which would need medical assistance. You should also skip both alcohol and tobacco for a day to stay healthy.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, April 30, 2024 predicts love in the air
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On