Taurus Horoscope Today for February 18, 2026: The stars hint at favourable outcomes at your workplace

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Ethics guide you Express your feelings without inhibition in the love affair. Professional success will reflect in your financial status. Your health will be good today. Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Be cool even while having stress at home. Your commitment will work in a job. Control the expenditure today. No major health issue will also hurt you.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today Minor turbulence may come up today. This will create more trouble in the coming days. You should be careful to resolve the issues before the day ends. Those who are travelling must be careful to connect with the lover today to settle the communication issues. Single females will be fortunate to find new love in the first part of the day. Married natives may seriously consider expanding the family. Today, you will also find the support of parents in taking the relationship to the next level.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today Your commitment at the workplace will bring positive outputs. You will succeed in handling unhappy clients. There will be opportunities to upgrade your technical knowledge. You may also come up with new presentations that will impress the clients. Be careful while dealing with people of the opposite gender, as allegations related to misbehaviour can take place. Always ensure you maintain a safe distance. Businessmen will have to handle policy-rated issues involving local authorities. Students will obtain admission for higher studies.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today Wealth will come in today. This will help you make smart investments in stock, trade, and speculative business. Today is a good day to buy electronics. Some professionals will also receive a hike in salary. You will receive financial support from the family of the spouse, and businessmen will also get additional funds to expand their business to new areas. It is also good to avoid property discussions within the family.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today Your health will be intact. However, minor vision-related issues may come up. Those who have asthma must avoid travelling in dusty outdoor areas today. Children may have minor throat issues or headaches today. Pregnant females need to be highly cautious while taking part in adventurous games. You should also be careful while lifting heavy objects above your head. You should also carry a medical kit while travelling to hilly areas.

Taurus Sign Attributes Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

