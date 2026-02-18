Edit Profile
    Sign in

    Taurus Horoscope Today for February 18, 2026: The stars hint at favourable outcomes at your workplace

    Taurus Daily Horoscope Today: Your commitment at the workplace will bring positive outputs.

    Published on: Feb 18, 2026 11:42 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Ethics guide you

    Express your feelings without inhibition in the love affair. Professional success will reflect in your financial status. Your health will be good today.

    Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
    Be cool even while having stress at home. Your commitment will work in a job. Control the expenditure today. No major health issue will also hurt you.

    Taurus Love Horoscope Today

    Minor turbulence may come up today. This will create more trouble in the coming days. You should be careful to resolve the issues before the day ends. Those who are travelling must be careful to connect with the lover today to settle the communication issues. Single females will be fortunate to find new love in the first part of the day. Married natives may seriously consider expanding the family. Today, you will also find the support of parents in taking the relationship to the next level.

    Taurus Career Horoscope Today

    Your commitment at the workplace will bring positive outputs. You will succeed in handling unhappy clients. There will be opportunities to upgrade your technical knowledge. You may also come up with new presentations that will impress the clients. Be careful while dealing with people of the opposite gender, as allegations related to misbehaviour can take place. Always ensure you maintain a safe distance. Businessmen will have to handle policy-rated issues involving local authorities. Students will obtain admission for higher studies.

    Taurus Money Horoscope Today

    Wealth will come in today. This will help you make smart investments in stock, trade, and speculative business. Today is a good day to buy electronics. Some professionals will also receive a hike in salary. You will receive financial support from the family of the spouse, and businessmen will also get additional funds to expand their business to new areas. It is also good to avoid property discussions within the family.

    Taurus Health Horoscope Today

    Your health will be intact. However, minor vision-related issues may come up. Those who have asthma must avoid travelling in dusty outdoor areas today. Children may have minor throat issues or headaches today. Pregnant females need to be highly cautious while taking part in adventurous games. You should also be careful while lifting heavy objects above your head. You should also carry a medical kit while travelling to hilly areas.

    Taurus Sign Attributes

    • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
    • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
    • Symbol Bull
    • Element Earth
    • Body Part Neck & Throat
    • Sign Ruler Venus
    • Lucky Day Friday
    • Lucky Color Pink
    • Lucky Number 6
    • Lucky Stone Opal

    Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
    • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
    • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
    • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
