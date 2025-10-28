Taurus Horoscope Today for October 28, 2025: Entrepreneurs may be fortunate to sign new deals

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Adventures pump energy into you Have a happy personal and office life. Look for creative time at the workplace. Utilize the wealth to meet personal preferences. Health is also good. Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Explore love today, and also take new opportunities in your job to get the best results. Financially, you will be strong today, and your health will also be good.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

The love affair will see communication issues. You should be more open to sharing emotions. Spend time together. However, you should also avoid topics that may hurt the lover. Your parents will approve of the love, and you may also discuss taking the relationship to a new level. You may also consider marriage as the day is auspicious. Some natives will rekindle an old love affair that may bring happiness in life. However, married natives should stay away from it as the family life will collapse.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Always be cordial with your co-workers and show a willingness to take up additional responsibilities, as you may sooner be rewarded. Chefs, receptionists, doctors, paramedics, biologists, business developers, and architects will have a tough schedule. However, determination will help in overcoming every challenge. Those who are keen to switch jobs can put down the paper today and update the profile on a job portal. Entrepreneurs will be fortunate to sign new deals that may also bring prosperity in the future.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in from different sources today. You may buy a vehicle today or continue investing in stock, trade, and speculative businesses that will bring good returns in the future. You may also face legal issues that would require spending an amount. The second part of the day is good to donate to charity, while some females will also inherit property. Businessmen will receive a bank loan, and there will also be relief from tax issues.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Avoid eating oily food and food from outside, as this can lead to digestive issues today. Spend more time with family and do not miss the medicines. You may also avoid lifting heavy objects today, as minor injuries may happen. Diabetes, cholesterol, and hypertension may make the day troublesome. Some females will also have oral health issues.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength: Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness: Intolerant, Reliant, Stubborn

Symbol: Bull

Element: Earth

Body Part: Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

