Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, May 29, 2025, predicts success in business soon
Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Do not let controversies impact your life
Prefer safe solutions in both love and office affairs. Your sincerity will be unquestioned at the workplace. Financially you are good. Minor health issues exist
Be cool in a love affair and spend more time with the dear one. Handle every official challenge with confidence. Financially, you are stronger and your health will also be in good shape.
Taurus Love Horoscope Today
Spend more time with the lover and also avoid delving into the past. This will help you settle issues of the past. You need to be a good listener and this will help you keep the lover in a good mood. Minor issues may come up in the form of egos but you need to handle them. The second part is crucial for single natives as a new person will walk into the life. If you are single, the chances of meeting a new friend are high today.
Taurus Career Horoscope Today
Be straight to the point while presenting concepts at team or client sessions. Your communication skills may work out at negotiation tables. IT, architecture, animation, aviation, legal, and media professionals will be successful in meeting the targets. You may also update the profile on a job portal and interview calls will come before the day ends. Junior employees should ensure that their work speaks their proficiency. Those who are appearing for competitive examinations will be successful today.
Taurus Money Horoscope Today
Financially you are good today with wealth coming in from different sources. Avoid unnecessary expenditure and instead go for safer investment options. Prefer settling a monetary issue involving a friend or sibling today. You may also invest in property or speculative business but ensure you do proper homework before making a crucial decision. Businessmen will be successful in raising funds through promoters.
Taurus Health Horoscope Today
There will be minor issues associated with the lungs and those who have a history of cardiac illness should also be careful in the first part of the day. Do not break the traffic rules while driving as minor accidents may be there. Reduce the intake of fat and replace it with proteins and vitamins. If you have plans for an outdoor vacation today, prefer a calm place where you may feel relaxed and rejuvenated.
Taurus Sign Attributes
- Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
- Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
- Symbol Bull
- Element Earth
- Body Part Neck & Throat
- Sign Ruler Venus
- Lucky Day Friday
- Lucky Color Pink
- Lucky Number 6
- Lucky Stone Opal
Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
