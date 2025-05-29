Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, May 29, 2025, predicts success in business soon

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Do not let controversies impact your life Prefer safe solutions in both love and office affairs. Your sincerity will be unquestioned at the workplace. Financially you are good. Minor health issues exist Taurus Horoscope Today, May 29, 2025(Freepik)

Be cool in a love affair and spend more time with the dear one. Handle every official challenge with confidence. Financially, you are stronger and your health will also be in good shape.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Spend more time with the lover and also avoid delving into the past. This will help you settle issues of the past. You need to be a good listener and this will help you keep the lover in a good mood. Minor issues may come up in the form of egos but you need to handle them. The second part is crucial for single natives as a new person will walk into the life. If you are single, the chances of meeting a new friend are high today.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Be straight to the point while presenting concepts at team or client sessions. Your communication skills may work out at negotiation tables. IT, architecture, animation, aviation, legal, and media professionals will be successful in meeting the targets. You may also update the profile on a job portal and interview calls will come before the day ends. Junior employees should ensure that their work speaks their proficiency. Those who are appearing for competitive examinations will be successful today.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Financially you are good today with wealth coming in from different sources. Avoid unnecessary expenditure and instead go for safer investment options. Prefer settling a monetary issue involving a friend or sibling today. You may also invest in property or speculative business but ensure you do proper homework before making a crucial decision. Businessmen will be successful in raising funds through promoters.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

There will be minor issues associated with the lungs and those who have a history of cardiac illness should also be careful in the first part of the day. Do not break the traffic rules while driving as minor accidents may be there. Reduce the intake of fat and replace it with proteins and vitamins. If you have plans for an outdoor vacation today, prefer a calm place where you may feel relaxed and rejuvenated.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

