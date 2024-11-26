Menu Explore
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 26, 2024 predicts smart investments

ByDr J.N Pandey
Nov 26, 2024 04:01 AM IST

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, November 26, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. The relationship demands sensibility rather than sensitivity today.

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Display your valiance today

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 26, 2024. Some lovers will be adamant or stubborn which can create minor rifts.
The relationship demands sensibility rather than sensitivity today. Overcome the professional issues with confidence. Financially also you will be good today.

Talk with the partner to resolve every issue within the relationship. Be focused on the goal at work and this can have a positive impact. Today is good for smart investments and no major illness will hurt you.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Continue your commitment to the love affair and consider taking the relationship to the next level. Some lovers will be adamant or stubborn which can create minor rifts. However, handle this crisis diplomatically. Overcome the relationship issues on a positive note. The second part of the day is good to propose and even to resolve the existing issues with the ex-lover. Those who want to introduce the lover to parents can pick the second part of the day for it.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Stay away from office politics and also pay more attention to details that can help you deliver non-compromised results. Do not let personal egos impact productivity today. Some professionals will be required to handle crucial assignments that can determine the whole path of the business of the organization. Be gentle while communicating with clients and do not give them a chance to complain. Ensure you don multiple hats today and this promises better career growth. Students appearing for examinations will need to focus more on their studies.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Today is good to buy a new house or a vehicle. But do not lend a big amount to a friend or relative as this may create friction in the later days. You may send money for personal happiness but ensure it is not spent on unnecessary things and saving is also crucial in the long run. Some seniors will need to donate an amount for a celebration at home.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Avoid both alcohol and tobacco today. Those who drive need to be extremely careful at curves and turns today. Do not let body aches continue and instead consult a doctor. You should be cautious about minor ailments such as coughing and throat infections. Females may also have issues related to skin today.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

