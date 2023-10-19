News / Astrology / Horoscope / Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, October 19, 2023 advises to focus on your well being

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, October 19, 2023 advises to focus on your well being

ByDr J.N Pandey
Oct 19, 2023 01:00 AM IST

Read Taurus daily horoscope for October 19, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Have a happy romantic relationship today.

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You beat troubles with a smile

Have a happy romantic relationship today. Officially, you are happy but financial troubles will exist in your life. Keep a watch on your health today.

Be committed to the partner and this will reflect in the personal life. Despite minor issues at the workplace, you will be successful in achieving the professional goals. Be careful while handling finance and health is also normal today.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

An outsider may be a cause of rift today. Handle this problem with care. This can even be your ex-lover, whom you need to avoid for a healthy love life. Single Taurus natives can expect a surprise today, especially in the second half. Those who have an official function or family event tonight will see many proposals and this is especially applicable for females. Married females may get conceived today.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Despite minor hiccups at the workplace, you’ll succeed in handling every professional responsibility. A few natives may not be happy about the work and will quit today. Keep the clients in a good mood and ensure you stay in the good book of the management. Always maintain a professional relationship with authorities which will benefit in the future. Students appearing for competitive examinations will also obtain positive results.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Handle wealth carefully today as you may need it in the coming days. A sibling or a relative will expect financial assistance from you which you cannot deny. Despite having good wealth, it is wise to not make risky financial decisions including investment in speculative business. You may consider mutual funds as an investment option and can also start repairing the house.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Some Taurus natives will develop breath-related issues which will need medical attention. Those who have diabetes or respiratory disorders need to be careful. Avoid tobacco for a day and also skip junk food. Go for a morning or evening walk as this would improve your blood circulation and improve your fitness considerably. Doing yoga is also a good way to yourself rejuvenated.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

