Taurus Horoscope Today, September 11, 2026: If you are considering a property investment, it is better to inquiry well

The day begins with home and family matters taking priority as the Moon begins the day in Leo in your fourth house, making you more aware of comfort, property concerns, your mother’s mood, household shopping or the emotional atmosphere around you. During the evening, the Moon moves into Virgo in your fifth house, and the tone becomes lighter, drawing attention toward children, entertainment, studies, creativity or a pleasant outing. Early hours are suitable for discussing repairs, home arrangements, décor changes or practical property-related movement. By evening, you may feel like watching a film, meeting close people, or attending a function without overthinking everything. Saturn is in Pisces, your eleventh house, as an ongoing slow transit, so gains, friendships and long-term goals improve slowly through consistency rather than quick results. Rahu is in Aquarius, your tenth house, and Ketu is in Leo, your fourth house, as ongoing slow transits, so career duties can pull energy away from domestic peace, making firm boundaries between work and home especially useful.
Taurus Love Horoscope Today
Relationship matters can remain smooth today when you show care through practical support. A spouse or partner may cooperate in home decisions, family visits or a shared purchase, and that steadiness may feel deeply reassuring. If there has been discussion around decoration, living space or responsibilities, today supports a calmer tone for sorting it out. The evening is especially good for warmth through small pleasures such as favourite food, a relaxed drive, or time with children. If you are dating, simple plans can go well, especially if neither person pushes every future question at once. Emotional comfort matters more than dramatic expression. Listening fully before reacting will keep harmony intact.
Taurus Career Horoscope Today
Students may do best by starting the day in a settled environment, perhaps revising from home, completing assignments quietly, or preparing before social distractions grow. The evening supports better concentration for subjects needing analysis, neat writing or presentation. At work, your focus may divide between office tasks and household coordination, so note the top priorities before the day gets crowded. Those involved in property, education, design, hospitality or customer-facing work may find the day especially workable. If you are considering a property move, it is better for inquiry, paperwork progress or practical review than emotional haste. Professionals should also double-check messages and documents, because one missed line in a quote or email may create an avoidable delay later.
Taurus Money Horoscope Today
Spending may rise, but much of it can go toward home comfort, decoration, electronics, family needs or entertainment. That is manageable if you separate necessity from impulse. If you are comparing home items, look beyond appearance and ask about warranty, delivery and service support. There can also be expense around a gathering, travel for leisure, or a meal outside. Money flow is not weak, but it benefits from order. Avoid saying yes to every upgrade or add-on. A useful purchase made thoughtfully can feel satisfying today, while a rushed luxury choice may lose its appeal quickly.
Taurus Health Horoscope Today
Your mood is closely tied to your surroundings today. If the home feels noisy, cluttered or emotionally charged, patience may drop faster than usual. Make space for one calming routine such as a home-cooked meal, quiet music, a short rest, or ten minutes without everyone’s demands. The evening is better for enjoyment, but be moderate with rich food or late-night snacking. Gentle movement after sitting for long hours will help. If you are stepping out for shopping or a function, carry water and keep enough time in hand so the outing stays pleasant.
Tip for the Day:
Choose comfort wisely, and keep spending tied to real usefulness.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More