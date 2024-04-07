Taurus Weekly Horoscope Today, April 7-14, 2024 predicts marital prospect

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, some love affairs may fail to work out but mostly the relationships will be good. Settle the relationship issues with diligence for a happy week ahead. Professional responsibilities will prove your prowess. Financially, you’ll be stronger. Some love affairs may fail to work out but mostly the relationships will be good. Utilize the opportunities in the job to be successful. Both finance and health will be good. Taurus Weekly Horoscope Today, April 7-14 ,2024: Both finance and health will be good.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

Be careful when you into arguments in your love life. While you need to spend more time in love, it is also crucial to avoid unpleasant conversations. You both need to support each other. Those who are in a new relationship need to spend more time together. Fortunate Taurus natives will settle the problems with the ex-lover. Married Taurus natives can go the family way. The second part of the week is also good to fix marriage.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

This week is a mixed bag for the profession as you may have both positives and negatives at the workplace. New challenges will keep you busy at the office. Be sure to crack a job interview and some Taurus natives will see opportunities to relocate abroad for job reasons. Those who deal with businesses associated with handicrafts, artwork, hospitality, and tourism will be successful. Be a firm believer of karma and you will see professional success this week.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

Businessmen need to seriously think before making financial decisions as loss of money is the last thing you want. You may succeed in selling off a property or buying one this week. Some Taurus natives will gain from freelancing jobs while you can also expect a rise in salary. Be careful while investing in stock markers. You may have to provide monetary assistance to a friend or sibling this week.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

No major medical issues will be there. However, some Taurus natives may require medical attention as minor infections will cause a disturbance. Be positive in life and keep the office outside while entering the home. Ensure you stick to a healthy diet and also exercise regularly. Seniors will complain about chest pain or body aches. Pregnant females must avoid underwater sports.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)