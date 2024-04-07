 Taurus Weekly Horoscope Today, April 7-14, 2024 predicts marital prospect | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Taurus Weekly Horoscope Today, April 7-14, 2024 predicts marital prospect

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 07, 2024 12:01 AM IST

Read Taurus weekly horoscope for April 7-14, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Financially, you’ll be stronger.

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, some love affairs may fail to work out but mostly the relationships will be good.

Settle the relationship issues with diligence for a happy week ahead. Professional responsibilities will prove your prowess. Financially, you’ll be stronger. Some love affairs may fail to work out but mostly the relationships will be good. Utilize the opportunities in the job to be successful. Both finance and health will be good.

Taurus Weekly Horoscope Today, April 7-14 ,2024: Both finance and health will be good.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

Be careful when you into arguments in your love life. While you need to spend more time in love, it is also crucial to avoid unpleasant conversations. You both need to support each other. Those who are in a new relationship need to spend more time together. Fortunate Taurus natives will settle the problems with the ex-lover. Married Taurus natives can go the family way. The second part of the week is also good to fix marriage.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

This week is a mixed bag for the profession as you may have both positives and negatives at the workplace. New challenges will keep you busy at the office. Be sure to crack a job interview and some Taurus natives will see opportunities to relocate abroad for job reasons. Those who deal with businesses associated with handicrafts, artwork, hospitality, and tourism will be successful. Be a firm believer of karma and you will see professional success this week.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

Businessmen need to seriously think before making financial decisions as loss of money is the last thing you want. You may succeed in selling off a property or buying one this week. Some Taurus natives will gain from freelancing jobs while you can also expect a rise in salary. Be careful while investing in stock markers. You may have to provide monetary assistance to a friend or sibling this week.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

No major medical issues will be there. However, some Taurus natives may require medical attention as minor infections will cause a disturbance. Be positive in life and keep the office outside while entering the home. Ensure you stick to a healthy diet and also exercise regularly. Seniors will complain about chest pain or body aches. Pregnant females must avoid underwater sports.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

