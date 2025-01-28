The First New Moon 2025 will bring a cosmic shift to each zodiac sign. Find how

The first new moon of the year is arriving! The first new moon of the year is arriving!(AP)

This new moon will reach its peak at 4:26 a.m. PT on January 29, 2025, creating a dark sky just a couple of weeks after the bright Wolf Moon lit up the heavens on January 13.

How the new moon in Aquarius will affect each zodiac sign?

This new moon, Aquarius, invites you to expand your social circle. It’s a time to reconnect with friends and potentially make new, valuable connections. Someone may even step in to assist you in moving closer to your major aspirations.

This new moon brings a wave of prosperity and recognition in your professional life. It's an ideal moment to reflect on your career ambitions and set the stage for significant advancements, including possible promotions, new job offers, or professional accolades.

The new moon is inspiring you to broaden your horizons, both intellectually and personally. Whether it’s through education, travel, or spiritual growth, exciting new opportunities are on the horizon, encouraging you to embrace new perspectives.

This new moon brings clarity to your relationships. It might uncover some unresolved matters, but it also offers the chance to grow closer to others. Financial matters, such as investments or loans, also hold potential for positive returns during this period.

The new moon is encouraging you to deepen your connections with those you hold dear. This may lead to significant milestones in your relationships, such as engagements or commitments. For singles, it’s an excellent time to meet someone who could be a lasting presence in your life.

The new moon motivates you to enhance your efficiency and focus. Whether you're taking on more responsibilities at work or pursuing a new career opportunity, this is a favourable time for progress. It's also an ideal moment to set meaningful health and wellness goals for the year ahead.

This new moon fills your life with passion and vitality, making it an especially romantic time. If you're single, you could meet someone truly special, while those in relationships can enjoy a renewed sense of intimacy and connection.

Home and family matters take centre stage during this new moon. Whether it inspires a move, a renovation, or brings attention to family dynamics, it's a time to provide support where needed and nurture your domestic environment.

The new moon encourages you to shift your perspective and embrace new opportunities. You may embark on projects related to writing, speaking, or communication. A short getaway could also provide a refreshing change of pace and inspire new ideas.

Financial growth is highlighted for you during this new moon. A new job, a raise, or a lucrative opportunity could bring an increase in wealth. This is also a good time to consider wise investments and treat yourself to something special.

Your season is here. This new moon brings a powerful burst of energy to help you focus on your goals for the year. Take this time to set clear intentions and start working towards your most important aspirations.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 20)

The new moon encourages you to slow down and prioritize rest. Take time to recharge your energy through self-care activities like relaxation, a bubble bath, or a quiet staycation. Embrace the peaceful moments and restore your inner balance.