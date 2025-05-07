Menu Explore
These 2 zodiac signs will find clarity tomorrow, according to a tarot expert

ByKanakanjali Roy
May 07, 2025 08:25 PM IST

If you have been feeling stuck or unsure, there is good news, as tomorrow brings a moment of truth for two zodiac signs, as per a tarot expert. 

Clarity is something people seldom find in life. Sometimes, you have to move on without getting clear answers or closure. However, two zodiac signs will be lucky tomorrow, as they are likely to find clarity in certain areas of their lives, according to a tarot expert.

These 2 zodiac signs will find clarity(Freepik)
These 2 zodiac signs will find clarity(Freepik)

If you have been feeling stuck or unsure, there is good news, especially if you are a Cancer or a Leo. According to tarot expert Neeraj Dhankher, tomorrow brings a moment of truth for these two zodiac signs.

Cancer

Tarot Card: Page of Swords

Cancer, tomorrow is your day to finally get the answers you have been waiting for. "An insight, an important piece of information, is coming through today, clearing your confusion with brutal clarity," says Neeraj. The Page of Swords suggests that this could come in the form of a phone call, an email, or even an unexpected encounter. So, keep your eyes and ears open. Something small, maybe even something you have overlooked, could bring you the clarity you need. Whether it is about work, relationships, or a personal decision, this new information will help you see the path forward more clearly.

Leo

Tarot Card: Two of Pentacles

Leo, you have been juggling a lot lately. But tomorrow might bring the breakthrough you have been hoping for, only if you are open to a change in perspective. "The Two of Pentacles does talk of a lot of juggling, though all it would take is a little shift in perception or action to unlock the breakthrough you desire," explains Dhankher. Instead of trying to control everything at once, consider focusing on just one thing. Let the rest fall into place naturally. This is your moment to realize that doing less can actually lead to more peace and clarity. 

While for Cancer, it is about receiving the right information, for Leo, it is about making the right choice. 

News / Astrology / Horoscope / These 2 zodiac signs will find clarity tomorrow, according to a tarot expert
