Virgo Daily Horoscope for Sept 8: Are you expecting a promotion

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Virgos, you maintain a strict personal life and do not generally open it up to others. You are very careful when it comes to your personal space. You love attention but dislike it when you become the centre of attraction at a social outing. You have a shy personality but you are very generous and help others when they seek it. You are very knowledgeable and well read. You love your pets and bond with them on a better level than you do with people. You are practical and think clearly when taking major life decisions.

Virgo Finance Today

The stars have aligned in your favour and your financial condition is likely to improve greatly. A business deal will materialize and you will start receiving profits sooner than you expect.

Virgo Family Today

Today is an auspicious day to celebrate a family occasion, in which your relatives will also be present. This will bring you closer as an extended family and will also help your elders bury their past misunderstandings and start afresh.

Virgo Career Today

A promotion in rank is on the cards for some of you. This will improve your financial condition as there will be a raise in salary and it will also help to lessen your workload in the office as you will be in a commanding position now.

Virgo Health Today

You need to take care of your skin and lung disorders and not ignore them as it is likely to affect your health if left untreated. Good nutrition along with enough sleep will work wonders for your body and mind. Jogging exercises will also help you stay fit.

Virgo Love Life Today

Your love life is likely to go through a rough patch as you prioritize work over love. There will be a rift in the relationship and it will act against your wishes to settle down with your partner. Do not take your lover for granted.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: White

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874